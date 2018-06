A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald J. Trump and their delegations during a summit at Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Newspaper front pages show US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their historic meeting in Singapore; in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM HEE-CHUL

The president of the United States said Wednesday the North Korean nuclear threat has disappeared, following the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

After Tuesday's summit "everybody can now feel much safer," than the day he took office a year and a half ago, Donald Trump tweeted after returning to Washington after the summit.