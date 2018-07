US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media while meeting with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "many positive things will come out" of the summit held Monday in Helsinki with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a day after he reversed his remark regarding Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

"Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!," Trump wrote on Twitter.