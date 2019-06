Members of the Korean Veterans Association gather to support US President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald Trump's motorcade drives toward the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, through central Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) attend a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office shows US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3-R) attend a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands during their meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of the United States said the North Korean leader wants to meet at the inter-Korean demilitarized zone on Sunday, but that logistics and security issues were complicated.

"I understand they want to meet, and I'd love to say hello,” Donald Trump said at a meeting Sunday with South Korean business leaders in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.