US President Donald Trump (r) meets with Fabiana Rosales (l), the wife of the president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Juan Guaido (not shown), in the Oval Office in Washington on March 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russia "has to get out" of Venezuela, referring to the roughly 100 Russian military personnel who arrived in the South American nation on the weekend, and he suggested that military force is the only mechanism whereby the White House could increase the pressure on the leftist government in Caracas.

"Russia has to get out," said Trump when asked about Moscow's military presence in Venezuela during an Oval Office meeting with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of the speaker of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido.