President Donald Trump said Saturday that the king of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, has agreed to increase the Arab kingdom's oil production significantly in order to stop the price of crude from rising.

"Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference," Trump wrote on Twitter.