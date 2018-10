Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh (R), with his wife Ashley Kavanaugh (4-L), Daughters Liza and Margaret Kavanaugh and US President Donald J. Trump (2-L), delivers remarks after being ceremonially sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 October 2018. Justice Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Justice of the Supreme Court on the evening of October 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States said Monday that Brett Kavanaugh, the new judge of the Supreme Court, "was proven innocent" of the sexual abuse allegations claimed by three women.

"You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent," Donald Trump said during a ceremony at the White House to celebrate the appointment of Kavanaugh as a new Supreme Court judge following the Senate's approval on Sep. 6 after a long political battle.