US President Donald Trump offers a press conference on Feb. 15, 2019, at the White House in Washington, United States. EPA-EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo

Trump says trade talks with China are going well

US President Donald Trump said here Friday that talks with China on a wide-ranging trade agreement were going "extremely well."

"It's going extremely well," he told reporters at the White House, "We're a lot closer than we ever were in this country with having a real trade deal" with China.