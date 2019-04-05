US President Donald J. Trump meets with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOM BRENNER

The U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, President Trump said, though he failed to announce a much-anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Friday.

Mr. Trump struck an upbeat tone on Thursday, but his remarks suggest the two nations will struggle to meet their informal goal of a deal by the end of April. U.S. negotiators have told industry officials that even after reaching a preliminary deal, they will need an additional two weeks beyond that to review the fine print.