US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States could soon reach a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico, while negotiators from both countries continued discussions to amend the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which also includes Canada.

"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together," Trump wrote on Twitter.