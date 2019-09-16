A file image taken through a bus window shows an oil facility in the desert at the Khurais oil field, about 160 km from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Baltimore, in Washington DC, USA, Sept. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

The president of the United States on Sunday warned that his administration was "locked and loaded" to respond to a recent drone attack against two Saudi oil facilities and said he was just waiting for input from Riyadh on how to proceed.

Donald Trump was reacting to Saturday's bombing by 10 unmanned aircraft of two refineries belonging to the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco – the world's largest oil producer and a key cog in the global crude supply – that caused the energy giant to reduce its output by about 50 percent. EFE-EPA