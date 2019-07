US President Donald Trump (R) talks to reporters during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday, July 18. EFE/EPA/Olivier Douliery/POOL

President Donald Trump said Thursday that a US Navy ship patrolling the Strait of Hormuz shot down an Iranian drone that came to within 1,000 yards (meters) of the vessel.

The drone was "threatening the safety" of the USS Boxer and its crew and was "immediately destroyed," Trump said at the White House during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.