US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Feb.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his second State of the Union address from the floor of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed his support for Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, saying his government stood with the people of the South American country in their pursuit of freedom.

In his State of the Union Address, Donald Trump ramped up the pressure on Nicolas Maduro amid the raging power tussle in Venezuela, alleging that the beleaguered leader had pushed the country into extreme poverty.