US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He meet at the White House in Washington on Thursday, April 4. EFE-EPA/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump said Thursday that negotiators for the United States and China are "very close" to reaching agreement on a comprehensive trade pact.

"It's got a very, very good chance of happening. I think that will be great for both countries," he told reporters at the White House as he welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to the Oval Office.