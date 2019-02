Exterior view of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, tipped as a venue for the Kim-Trump summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 24, 2019. EFE/EPA FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un' motorcade arrive in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 26, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 February 2019, as he arrives for the second meeting with the North Korean leader, running from Feb 27-27, 2019. EPA/STRINGER - VIETNAM OUT- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of the United States said Wednesday that North Korea has the potential to prosper like Vietnam if it managed to carry out denuclearization, shortly before the start of his second summit with the North Korean leader in the Vietnamese capital.

"Vietnam is thriving like few places on earth. North Korea would be the same, and very quickly, if it would denuclearize," Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday.