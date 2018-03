US President Donald J. Trump holds a law enforcement roundtable on sanctuary cities, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH

The president of the United States on Wednesday said he had secured funds for construction of the border wall with Mexico.

The Democrats and the Republicans had earlier on Wednesday approved a $1.3 trillion budget bill which, in addition to funds for the wall, includes an increase in defense spending.