Former US President Donald. J. Trump on the 1st tee at the start of the third round of the LIV Golf Bedminster invitational, part of the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, USA, 31 July 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former US president Donald Trump asked a Florida court on Monday to stop the review of documents that the FBI removed from his Mar-a-Lago home and demanded the appointment of a "special master" to oversee the handling of the materials taken.

In announcing the filing, Trump on Monday described the search carried out by FBI agents at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, as an "unnecessary, unwarranted and unAmerican Break-In."