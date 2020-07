President Donald Trump delivers remarks on 'Operation Legend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities' in the East Room of White House in Washington on 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL

US Attorney General William Barr in the East Room following remarks by President Donald Trump on 'Operation Legend: Combatting Violent Crime in American Cities' at the White House in Washington on 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he is sending "hundreds" of federal agents to several cities, including Chicago and Albuquerque, to fight what he said was the "wave" of criminal violence there.

"In recent weeks there has been a radical movement to defund, dismantle and dissolve our police department," Trump said at the White House, blaming the movement for "a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders and heinous crimes of violence."