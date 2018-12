South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (C) arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of the United States said he is ready to give North Korea everything he promised in return for denuclearization in a message relayed through South Korea's leader.

Seoul's Moon Jae-in said onboard his presidential plane Monday that Donald Trump asked him during their meeting Friday at the G20 in Buenos Aires to personally convey the message to Kim Jong-un.