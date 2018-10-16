The President of the United States sent his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia on Monday, but questioned the involvement of the Arab Kingdom in the disappearance and possible murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an issue that has complicated his close relationship with Riyadh.
Trump spoke Monday with the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, about the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Saudi reporter critical of Riyadh who had lived in Washington for a year and whose whereabouts are unknown since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.