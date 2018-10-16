Egyptian human right activists protest in front of the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 15 October 2018. US President Donald Trump warned on 13 October that his administration would inflict severe punishment on Saudi Arabia if the kingdom was found to have played a part in the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 02 October to complete routine paperwork. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The President of the United States sent his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia on Monday, but questioned the involvement of the Arab Kingdom in the disappearance and possible murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an issue that has complicated his close relationship with Riyadh.

Trump spoke Monday with the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, about the disappearance of Khashoggi, a Saudi reporter critical of Riyadh who had lived in Washington for a year and whose whereabouts are unknown since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.