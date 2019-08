US President Donald Trump waves to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Aug. 9, 2019, before boarding Marine One. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Aug. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald Trump responds to a question from the news media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Aug. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States on Friday injected more uncertainty into efforts to reach a potential trade deal with China, saying that a planned September round of negotiations between the world's two biggest economic powers may not take place.

"We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September. If we do, that's fine. If we don't, that's fine," Donald Trump told reporters at the White House before heading to a fundraising event on New York's Long Island.