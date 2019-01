A tray of Whoppers offered by United States President Donald J. Trump are made available to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their Championship at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Members of the Clemson Tigers football team prepare to dine on fast food served by US President Donald J. Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 January 2019. The Clemson Tigers visit the White House to celebrate their College Football Playoff national championship. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump presents the fast food to be served due to the government shutdown to the Clemson Tigers at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 January 2019. The Clemson Tigers will visit the White House to celebrate their College Football Playoff national championship. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The President of the United States welcomed the recently crowned national college football champions The Clemson Tigers, from South Carolina, to the White House on Monday with some 1,000 hamburgers ordered from Burger King, McDonald's and Wendy's fast food outlets.

Donald Trump said that he ordered about "1,000 burgers" for them, all from American companies: Burger King, Wendy's and McDonald's, at the official reception of the brand-new college champions.