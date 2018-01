Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responds to a question from the news media during a press conference as the Senate continues work on ending the government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C) gives the thumbs up as he walks off the Senate floor after a successful cloture vote that opens the door for final passage later in the day in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump prepares to address March for Life Participants and Pro-Life Leaders via teleconference from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States President on Monday signed a bill to reopen the federal government after it was shutdown for nearly three days.

Donald Trump signed the bill after congressional Democrats had approved a budget extension until Feb. 8 in exchange for assurances from the Republican Party to debate the plight of the around 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children, known as "Dreamers".