US musician Prince watches the NBA All-Star game in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 18 February 2007. Officials on 02 June 2016 announced that Prince died from an accidental overdose of the synthetic opiate fentanyl. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

US President Donald J. Trump signs a bipartisan bill to stop the flow of opioids into the United States in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

An undated handout picture obtained on 07 October 2017 of fentanyl and other items allegedly seized during a joint operation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Australian Federal Police and the US Drug Enforcement Agency in Kelowna, Canada. EPA-EFE/AAP/Royal Canadian Mounted Police HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The President of the United States on Wednesday signed legislation that will grant $9 million to the Customs and Border Protection to fight trafficking of opiate analgesics, entering the US from Mexico and Canada.

The initiative is specifically aimed at ending the trafficking of fentanyl, a white powder analgesic 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin and usually used to treat cancer, although in recent years criminal groups have used it to increase the potency of heroin.