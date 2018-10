US President Donald J. Trump (C) holds up the 'Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act', after signing it during a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018. The act is aimed at updating music copyright law for the digital era. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States surrounded himself with musicians at the White House on Thursday, to sign a law that will strengthen copyright for music played on live digital broadcast platforms known as "streaming."

"These people are going to become even richer than they are," Donald Trump joked before signing the bill.