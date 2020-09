United State President Donald Trump enters the White House, after returning from a campaign rally, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Alex Edelman / POOL

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to ensure life-saving medical care to infants who survive abortion procedures, a rare occurrence.

"Every infant born alive, no matter the circumstances of his or her birth, has the same dignity and the same rights as every other individual and is entitled to the same protections under federal law," said the order. EFE-EPA