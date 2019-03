US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (R) display the signed Presidential proclamation on the Golan Heights following their meeting in the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States president signed a proclamation Monday officially recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.

The White House released a statement Monday confirming the move that President Donald Trump had expressed a willingness to make a few days earlier, making the US the first country to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the disputed territory.