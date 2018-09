Photo provided by Yonhap news agency showing South Korean President Moon Jae-in (l) shaking hands with US President Donald Trump in New York on Sept. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/YONHAP/Use prohibited in South Korea

The US and South Korea on Monday signed a revised bilateral trade pact, the first such agreement finalized by the administration of Donald Trump since he took office last year.

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed the new pact - modifying a bilateral trade agreement in place since 2012 - in New York, six months after announcing that their governments had arrived at a preliminary agreement to revise their nations' trade regime.