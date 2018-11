US President Donald Trump this Monday again criticized Europe's unfair military relations with his country and said its nations can either pay Washington for military protection or protect themselves. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House from France on Nov. 11, 2018, after taking part in events marking the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War I, where he said Europe's nations can either pay Washington for military protection or protect themselves. EFE-EPA/Chris Kleponis

US President Donald Trump this Monday again criticized Europe's unfair military relations with his country and said its nations can either pay Washington for military protection or protect themselves.

"Just returned from France where much was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders. Never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly, which it hasn't, on both Military and Trade," Trump tweeted.