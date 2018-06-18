US President Donald Trump vented Monday on Twitter about the crisis the government of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently going through because of its immigration policies. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump vented Monday on Twitter about the crisis the government of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently going through because of its immigration policies, and said the European attitude on the matter is allowing a radical change in its culture.

"The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!" Trump tweeted.