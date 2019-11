Dozens of opponents of the policies and government of US President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, Nov. 26, 2019. EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump wave banners during the 'Keep America Great' rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, USA, Nov. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The president of the United States took to the stage in Florida Tuesday for his so-called "homecoming” campaign rally, where he slammed the Democrats and denounced the impeachment inquiry into him as a "witch hunt."

In an almost-full BB&T Center in Sunrise, which has a capacity for around 20,000 people, Donald Trump met his supporters in the swing state vital to the November 2020 presidential elections and where he won in 2016. EFE-EPA