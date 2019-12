US President Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife Melania disembark from Air Force One upon arrival for a NATO Summit, at Stansted Airport in London, Britain, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Flags of NATO member countries hang along the Mall ahead of the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

US President Donald J. Trump attends a signing ceremony for 'H.R. 724, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act', in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL

US President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of making "very nasty" and "insulting" comments about NATO, ahead of the international military alliance's meeting in the UK capital.

Trump made the comments at the launch of a bilateral meeting with NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in response to Macron's description of the intergovernmental institution as "brain dead".