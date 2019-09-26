The president of the United States said here Wednesday that Venezuela's head of state is a corrupt and brutal dictator who has handed his country over to Communist-ruled Cuba, although he vowed that a peaceful political transition will eventually occur in the oil-rich nation.
Donald Trump made his remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly with Venezuelan opposition members and representatives of nearly a score of Western Hemisphere countries that oppose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as that country's legitimate leader.