A photograph provided by the office of Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy to the United States, that shows US President Donald Trump meeting in New York with Latin American and Caribbean leaders on Sept. 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of the office of the envoy of Juan Guaido in the US

The president of the United States said here Wednesday that Venezuela's head of state is a corrupt and brutal dictator who has handed his country over to Communist-ruled Cuba, although he vowed that a peaceful political transition will eventually occur in the oil-rich nation.

Donald Trump made his remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly with Venezuelan opposition members and representatives of nearly a score of Western Hemisphere countries that oppose Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as that country's legitimate leader.