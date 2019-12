US President Donald J. Trump participates in a round-table on small business and red tape reduction at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Kevin Dietsch/File

The president of the United States on Thursday blasted Time magazine's decision to make Greta Thunberg its 2019 Person of the Year and also took a new joking swipe at the Swedish teenage climate-change activist.

"So ridiculous," Donald Trump said on Twitter in response to Northern Irish actress Roma Downey's tweet congratulating Thunberg on the award, which Time announced on Wednesday.