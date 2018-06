White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the opening ceremony at the US consulate that will act as the new US embassy in the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The United States president's senior advisor and son-in-law is to visit Israel by the end of next week, along with the US representative for international negotiations, to examine the situation in Gaza and discuss the US peace plan, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Israel told EFE Wednesday.

The visit by Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt is expected to be boycotted by Palestinian leaders, Palestinian sources confirmed to EFE.