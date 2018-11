President Donald Trump greets reporters upon his arrival back at the White House on Oct. 31, 2018, after attending a campaign rally in Estero, Florida. EFE-EPA/RON SACHS / POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday held a "very good conversation" with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a talk by phone with a "heavy emphasis" on trade during which they discussed the possibility of a bilateral meeting during the G20 summit in Argentina in late November.

"Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China," said Trump on his official Twitter account.