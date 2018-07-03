US President Donald Trump, seen here, talked on the phone Monday with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, winner of Sunday's presidential elections in Mexico, about renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the possibility of a separate agreement between the two countries. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump talked on the phone Monday with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, winner of Sunday's presidential elections in Mexico, about renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the possibility of a separate agreement between the two countries.

Trump said they had "a lot of good conversation" that lasted about half an hour: "We talked about border security, we talked about trade, we talked about (the North American Free Trade Agreement), we talked about a separate deal just Mexico and the United States," Trump said in a statement to the press at the White House.