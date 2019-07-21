President Donald Trump on Sunday once again unloaded on the four Democratic congresswomen known as "The Squad" after sparking considerable controversy last week by suggesting that they should "go back" where they came from, claiming that they should apologize to both the United States and Israel.

"I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said," Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.