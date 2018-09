A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Trade tensions between the United States and China were set to intensify after another set of tariffs on Chinese imports worth $200 billion came into effect Monday, and to which Beijing seeks to respond with levies on goods worth $60 billion.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the administration led by President Donald Trump had no intention of checking its aggressive trade policies towards China, and that they were going to win the trade war between the two nations.