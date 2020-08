A frame grab image taken from the Biden Harris livestream feed shows California Senator Kamala Harris speaking after being introduced as former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE/BIDEN HARRIS CAMPAIGN / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump holds a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

Democratic Senator from California Kamala Harris participates in a news conference with Senate Democrats to voice opposition to a Republican-crafted police reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, 23 June 2020 (reissued 11 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States’ President Donald Trump on Thursday stoked a conspiracy theory that questioned the eligibility of Senator Kamala Harris as vice presidential candidate, saying the claim was “very serious.”

The conspiracy was raised by conservative sectors claiming that Harris is the daughter of immigrants which makes her ineligible to be vice president under US law. EFE-EPA