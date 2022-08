Secret Service agents and other law enforcement personnel stand outside the officie building in New York where US former President Donald Trump was being deposed by prosecutors from the New York state Attorney General's Office on 10 August 2022. EFE/Jason Szenes

Donald Trump declined to answer questions Wednesday during a deposition with the New York state Attorney General's Office, which is conducting a civil investigation of the business practices of the former president.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," the real estate mogul said in a statement issued shortly after the deposition began.