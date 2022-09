Former United States president Donald Trump stormed onto the midterm election campaign trail on Saturday in his first outing since the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago mansion, calling his successor an "enemy of the state" and saying he will "not be silenced."

"The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him," he said of President Joe Biden at a rally in Pennsylvania where he went to support Mehmet Oz's candidacy for the Senate and Doug Mastriano for governor in the Nov. 8 elections.