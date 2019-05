US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he speaks during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump reacts during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

The president of the United States underlined Monday that over the last two years North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons or long-range ballistic missiles, and said he was satisfied with the direction the talks with Pyongyang were going.

Donald Trump, addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo during his visit to Japan, downplayed the importance of recent ballistic missile tests carried out by Pyongyang.