A logo of the Chinese mobile technology company Huawei next to an American flag, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 17, 2019. EFE/ Fazry Ismail

People gather outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, on Aug. 23, 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 600 points due to continued worries about the trade war between the United States and China. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on Aug. 23, 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 600 points due to continued worries about the trade war between the United States and China. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States will increase existing and planned tariffs on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's imposition of new levies on American products, President Donald Trump said Friday.

"China should not have put new Tariffs on 75 BILLION DOLLARS of United States product (politically motivated!). Starting on October 1st, the 250 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, currently being taxed at 25%, will be taxed at 30%," the president said on Twitter.