President Donald Trump speaks with his Mexican counterpart, Enrique Peña Nieto, by telephone from the Oval Office on Aug. 27, 2018, regarding the recent conclusion of a new US-Mexico free trade agreement designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, to which Canada is also a party. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced an "incredible" pact with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, in force since 1994, and from which Canada so far remains aloof.

The United States-Mexico Trade Agreement is "a really good deal for both countries," Trump said in the Oval Office before telephoning Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in the presence of the media.