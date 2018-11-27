US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2018. President Trump is departing for Mississippi where he will participate in a roundtable on the First Step program and attend two Make America Great Again rallies. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The President of the United States suggested on Monday that his government should create a new international television channel to compete with CNN, which in his view portrays the United States in an "unfair and false" way to the world.

"While CNN doesn't do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the US they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way," Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.