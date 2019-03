President Donald Trump speaks before a painting of Theodore Roosevelt at the White House on March 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he will not cooperate with a Democratic investigation into alleged crimes of corruption committed by him and his associates and claimed that the lawmakers' requests for documents and information are part of a campaign to frustrate his re-election options in the 2020 vote.

"It's a disgrace for our country ... So the campaign begins," said Trump at a White House event on suicide prevention among veterans.