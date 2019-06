A handout photo made available by the US Navy provided by Northrop Grumman, a RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle conducts tests over Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, USA June 25, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/Erik Hildebrandt / US NAVY/ HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DIVIDS) showing an RQ-4 Global Hawk, assigned to the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron, sits on the flightline during during Red Flag Alaska 18-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, USA Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglian / DIVIDS /HANDOUT 9RW/PA DSN: 368-8887 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DIVIDS) showing a team of 12th Aircraft Maintenance Unit Airmen walking beside an RQ-4 Global Hawk while it'Äôs being towed during Red Flag Alaska 18-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, USA Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Airman 1st Class Tristan Viglian / DIVIDS /HANDOUT 9RW/PA DSN: 368-8887 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Iranian downing of a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz was likely the result of a "stupid mistake," though he left the door open to possible reprisals against Tehran.

"I find it hard to believe it was intentional if you want to know the truth," he told reporters while welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Oval Office.