US President Donald Trump tells the press on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, just before his flight to Brussels, that the July 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki could be the easiest stop on his European tour. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the July 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki could be the easiest stop on his European tour, during which he will also meet with America's historic allies.

"So I have NATO, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think? Who would think?" Trump said just before boarding the presidential aircraft Air Force One for his flight to Brussels.