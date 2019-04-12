President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office on April 11, 2019, while welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not shown). EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump (r) welcomes his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in (l), to the Oval Office, where the pair spoke with reporters on April 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump on Thursday opened the door to "smaller deals" with North Korea that do not necessarily have anything to do with denuclearization but he remained firm on his refusal to make economic concessions to Pyongyang amid the concerns South Korea has about the bilateral dialogue.

Trump welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House and expressed optimism about the process of easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula despite the failure of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in late February.