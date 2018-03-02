President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the US follow the example of other countries that impose the death penalty on drug traffickers and threatened to sue companies that manufacturer painkillers with an eye toward halting the opioid addiction epidemic in this country.

He said that some countries levy extremely harsh penalties - including the death penalty - on "drug pushers and drug dealers" adding that "by the way, (those countries) have much less of a drug problem than we do. So we're going to have to be very strong on penalties."